9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, October 1, 2022
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

First Quantum Share Price Jumps to 4.9% in Toronto After Government Makes Further Cuts to Mining Royalties

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
Headlines First Quantum Share Price Jumps to 4.9% in Toronto After Government Makes...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd, which accounts for more than half of Zambia’s copper production, gained as much as 4.9% in Toronto after Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane told parliament in his budget speech yesterday that the government will make further cuts to copper mining royalties.

In his budget address to parliament, and in a move seen to incentivise mining output, Dr Musokotwane said that restructuring the royalty system will cost the government K2.8 billion in lost revenue next year.

Currently, Zambia uses a sliding scale mining royalty system based on the copper price and under the planned changes, charges will apply on the incremental value in each adjusted price band, as opposed to the aggregate value, Dr Musokotwane told parliament.

In his speech Dr Musokotwane said said that the government plans to spend K167.3 billion kwacha in 2023. About K111.6 billion of that will come from revenue, and the rest from grants and borrowing.

The Minister further said that while K18.2 billion was allocated to external-loan servicing next year, that doesn’t take into account debt restructuring and will be subject to change once the agreement is reached with creditors, he said.

The government has so far made slow progress in efforts to rework its external liabilities that totalled $17.3 billion last year. It’s using the Group of 20’s Common Framework to engage with creditors — a template that required the nation to seek help from the International Monetary Fund. The government has been given assurances by an official bilateral creditors committee that they’re ready to negotiate, thereby unlocking a $1.3 billion IMF bailout.

The government now needs to negotiate with official bilateral creditors a memorandum of understanding for the restructuring, and seek comparable treatment from commercial lenders, including the holders of $3 billion of outstanding eurobonds. The government needs $8.4 billion in debt relief through 2025, according to the IMF. The World Bank said this equates to a 45% cut in net present value for creditors.

Previous articleLaw enforcement agencies have failed to prove allegations that President Lungu and his former Ministers were thieves

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

First Quantum Share Price Jumps to 4.9% in Toronto After Government Makes Further Cuts to Mining Royalties

The shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd, which accounts for more than half of Zambia’s copper production, gained as...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Law enforcement agencies have failed to prove allegations that President Lungu and his former Ministers were thieves

Headlines Chief Editor - 1
Patriotic Front (PF) National Women Chairperson Kampamba Mulenga has said the people of Zambia miss former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu. Ms Mulenga, the Kalulushi...
Read more

HH’s continued ´persecution of former President Edgar Lungu will divide the nation-Antonio Mwanza

Economy Chief Editor - 23
The Media Director of the Patriotic Front (PF) the former ruling party in Zambia Antonio Mwanza has urged the current President Mr Hakainde Hichilema...
Read more

Government hands over 71 fuel tankers to various youth cooperatives drawn from across the country

Headlines Chief Editor - 20
The government through the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts has handed over 71 fuel tankers to various youth cooperatives drawn from across the...
Read more

KCM Provisional Liquidator announces selection of financial advisor to search for equity partner

Headlines Chief Editor - 16
Konkola Copper Mines Plc (KCM) Provisional Liquidator Ms. Celine Nair, has announced the appointment of Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) as financial advisor to the...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.