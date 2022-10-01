9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, October 1, 2022
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Govt’s move to maintaining policy and tax consistency will improve production – Chamber of Mines

By Support Editor
55 views
0
Economy Govt’s move to maintaining policy and tax consistency will improve production -...
Support Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Zambia Chamber of Mines ( ZCM ) has welcomed government’s pronouncements in the mining sector which were unveiled by Minister of Finance and National Planning, Situmbeko Musokotwane when he presented the 2023 National Budget to Parliament yesterday.

Zambia Chamber of Mines President, Godwin Beene says  Dr. Musokotwane’s sentiments on how the  neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo has overtaken Zambia in the area of production over the last decade is a sign that improving production to new heights is top of the agenda.

During his Budget presentation on Friday,  the Finance Minister also expressed worry that Zambia’s production has stagnated at around 800 thousand metric tonnes of which Democratic Republic of Congo has surpassed Zambia.

The Chamber of Mines president added that Government showing determination to maintaining policy and tax consistency will improve production.

“We believe this is a budget for growth. The Minister himself has been pushing for 3 million tonnes for Zambia. He has attended to artisanal and small scale miners needs in Zambia.

“  He has attended to the need for the mining industry to produce. There is a lot to do but we believe we are on the right track,” Dr Beene said.

And Minister of Mines and Minerals Development, Paul Kabuswe says formalization of artisanal and small scale mining is in line with the Mining Policy which will be launched soon.

Mr Kabuswe disclosed that the policy is complete awaiting cabinet approval stressing that small scale and artisanal mining is a critical component of the ministry.

“You heard that resources have been allocated to make sure that Zambian who have access to licenses can be given equipment Resources have been allocated to the procurement of equipment that should support the artisanals and small scale miners.

“ For me this a very exciting budget because it has gone ahead even before we introducer the mining policy which will also trigger us to look at the Mines and Mineral Act to amend certain clauses,” Mr Kabuswe said.

During the presentation of  K 167.3 billion  worth National Budget, Dr Musokotwane made various pronouncements which include restructuring the mineral royalty regime with respect to copper.

The tax will now apply on the incremental value in each adjusted price band as opposed to the aggregate value when the price crosses the respective price threshold.

The Minister also announced formalization of small scale and artisanal mining.

The Finance Minister pledged that to ensure competitiveness with neighbouring D.R Congo in copper production government will restore mineral production by maintaining policy and tax consistency among other measures.

Previous articleMusokotwane announce more employment for civil servant next year

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

EconomySupport Editor - 0

Govt’s move to maintaining policy and tax consistency will improve production – Chamber of Mines

The Zambia Chamber of Mines ( ZCM ) has welcomed government’s pronouncements in the mining sector which were unveiled...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Musokotwane announce more employment for civil servant next year

Economy Support Editor - 0
Government has set aside K665.9 million for the recruitment of 7,500 workers in the education and health sector from the proposed K167.3 billion for 2023 national budget. Minister of Finance...
Read more

Vice President Nalumango urges the church to help address the prevailing social ills

Economy Support Editor - 0
Government  says it is concerned with the high levels of moral decay such as, sodomy, teenage pregnancies, alcohol abuse, and gender based violence (...
Read more

Motorbike riders kill suspected thief in Nakonde

Economy Support Editor - 5
An unidentified man has been beaten to death in Mwanga village of Nakonde district in Muchinga province. Muchinga Police Deputy Commanding Officer, Lucky Munkondya, said the deceased was allegedly killed...
Read more

ERB hikes pump prices of petroleum products

Economy Support Editor - 11
The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has increased the price of petroleum products by K1.20 for petrol and K3.04 for diesel while the price of...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.