Headlines
Hunting license selection process to commence soon-Tourism PS

By Chief Editor
The government says it will soon start selection process of the 2022 resident hunting for purposes in Game Management Areas ( GMAs) and open areas across the country.

Ministry of Tourism Permanent Secretary Evans Muhanga says government is aware of the importance of resident hunting as it is a key source of acquiring legal game meat for many households’ needed food security especially in game areas.

Mr Muhanga adds that government , through his ministry, plans to come up with strategic plans that he says will have a unique selling point for all the National parks that can attract tourists.

He said this will help the Government to know what is where, and what needs to be done to improve the protected areas.

Mr Muhanga said all national parks in Zambia are unique as they offer different opportunities hence the need to understand these dynamics if they are to fully benefit the country.

He said this after a familiarization tour of the West Lunga National Park and the Game Management Areas (GMAs).

The Permanent Secretary during his tour expressed happiness that the West Lunga National Park was not under proper support from the newly created West Lunga Conservation Project under the support of Trident Foundation Limited, after years of neglect.

He was however, not happy with the level of encroachment in the GMAs and illicit activities like illegal timber logging exerting pressure on the animal habitat.

“It these illegal activities that are leading to recorded human animal conflicts in many parts of the Country, ”Mr Mubanga said.

Meanwhile, West Lunga Conservation Project Manager Dorian Tilbury said it is encouraging that the government is visiting projects which have never been visited in the last eight years since the project was started.

Ms. Tilbury said it shows the commitment by the New Dawn Government to know what is really happening on the ground and the challenges facing the players.

Previous articleFirst Quantum Share Price Jumps to 4.9% in Toronto After Government Makes Further Cuts to Mining Royalties

