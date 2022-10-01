Government has set aside K665.9 million for the recruitment of 7,500 workers in the education and health sector from the proposed K167.3 billion for 2023 national budget.

Minister of Finance and National Planning, Situmbeko Musokotwane, proposed to spend K358.4 million on the recruitment of 4,500 additional teachers while K307.5 million to be allocated to the recruitment of 3,000 additional health personnel.

Speaking when he presented the 2023 proposed national budget to parliament today, Dr. Musokotwane disclosed that the government has allocated K23.2 billion, representing 13.9 percent of the total budget to the education function.

He explained that the allocation reflects the government’s continued commitment to facilitating the empowerment of citizens with the knowledge and skills necessary to fight poverty and illiteracy.

The minister added that K1.5 billion is for the construction, rehabilitation and completion of ongoing school infrastructure in all the ten provinces.

And for higher education, Dr. Musokotwane revealed that the government will re-introduce student meal allowances in 2023.

“In light of the high premium that this government places on education, I have allocated K930.2 million to the Higher Education Loans and Scholarship Board, to cater for student bursaries and the re-introduction of student meal allowances,” Dr. Musokotwane disclosed.

In an effort to ensure that learners receive quality education, the Minister allocated K40 million for regular inspection and supervision of schools.

Meanwhile, Dr. Musokotwane proposed to spend K17.4 billion of the budget on health to improve the provision of quality health care.

Of the amount, Dr. Musokotwane stated that K4.6 billion is for the procurement of drugs and medical supplies, representing an increase of K1.2 billion, while he also allocated K1.1 billion for the construction, completion and rehabilitation of health facilities across the country.

He further proposed to spend K900 million on the procurement of medical equipment and ambulances, an increase of 383 percent from K186.4 million in this year’s budget.

And in order to improve the provision of safe and clean water, adequate sanitation and decent housing, Dr. Musokotwane proposed to spend K2.6 billion of the budget on housing and community amenities.

The minister also proposed to increase the allocation to the Social Cash Transfer Programme by 19.8 percent to K3.7 billion from K3.1 billion this year.

He further allocated K1.2 billion for the Food Security Pack to support the vulnerable but viable farmers and K133.5 million towards the Keeping Girls in School Programme.

