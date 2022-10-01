Cross section of society has rated as progressive and a clear developmental road map for Zambia the proposed K167.3 billion Kwacha 2023 national budget unveiled by the Minister of Finance and National Planning Situmbeko Musokotwane at Parliament on Friday.

British High Commissioner to Zambia Nicholas Woolley says it was clear from the budget government’s commitment to enhance the development agenda into the eighth national development plan.

Mr. Woolley observes that the new proposed national budget shows a clear focus on various reforms that the government has identified in order to unlock economic growth while dealing with the country’s debt situation.

ZANIS reports that speaking in an interview in Lusaka, The High Commissioner also noted a visionary budget that prioritized the social sectors through the development of education, health and expansion of the social protection scheme.

The British Envoy also noted a clear desire for investment policies that will unlock investment in business, renewables and clean energies sectors.

“In all these issues, Zambia is in close partnership with the United Kingdom, referencing the agreement between Zambia and the United Kingdom to generate further trade to invest in green growth,” Mr. Woolley stated.

Midlands West Conference president Gabriel Mulambwa described the budget as a response to the plights of especially the poor.

Pastor Mulambwa cited the increase of the constituency development fund from the current K 25.7 million to K 28.3 million and the re-introduction of meal allowances, as major developments.

He noted whatever attends to the general citizenry is good news for the church, thus looking forward to the implementation stage.

“As members of parliament deliberate on it and endorse the proposed budget, we look forward to 2023 as a progressive year,” the clergyman indicated.

Meanwhile, Zambia Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) president Chishimba Nkole says his union is happy that the news dawn government received the submissions positively.

Mr. Chishimba said that the government has proved that it indeed went through the proposals as the budget met the union’s expectations especially in areas like tourism, and pay as you earn threshold.

Mporokoso Member of Parliament and leader of the opposition Brian Mundubile supported the plans by the government to improve water and sanitation for public facilities especially in rural parts of the country.

Mr. Mundublibe noted the importance of clean and safe water in operating facilities such as health institutions and schools, as well as rural communities.

Nalolo Member of Parliament Imanga Wamunyima called for an increased expenditure of the CDF by working on the bottlenecks mitigating the full use of the funds.

Mr. Wamunyima said the CDF Act should be amended so that it can address the current challenges being faced in the utilization of the CDF.