Government says it is concerned with the high levels of moral decay such as, sodomy, teenage pregnancies, alcohol abuse, and gender based violence ( GBV ) in the country.

Vice President, Mutale Nalumango says the church should therefore join hands with government to aggressively fight the prevailing social ills.

ZANIS reports that speaking when she joined hundreds of Adventists at Pamodzi Central Seventh Day Adventist Church during a fundraising function, Mrs. Nalumango said government is concerned with the levels of the vices.

“I want to assure you that government is taking critical steps towards making Zambia a Christian nation that we all desire. A nation where there is peace and harmony, respect for the rule of law and order, and above all, our Christianity is reflected in our everyday actions.

“ When I engaged the leaders of the church mother bodies last week, I was assured of this commitment. For this, government remains grateful, ” she said.

Mrs. Nalumango also assured the church that government will and shall uphold the tenets of Christianity.

She added that the church should collaborate with government in delivering inclusive developmental programmes which are designed to empower people.

Meanwhile, Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Elijah Muchima has assured the over 300 families who were displaced in Chingola’s Kasompe Township after their houses built near the airstrip were demolished will be given alternative land.

Mr. Muchima told journalists in an interview that the alternative land has been identified and is being numbered at the ministry.

He said Government will ensure that all the displaced families are resettled accordingly and issued with title deeds.

“Regarding the issue in Kasompe, there is a good hand from somewhere, there is land which has been set for numbering now at my ministry. We will soon come to Kasompe and those people will be settled nicely and given title deeds,” Mr. Muchima said.

The Chingola Municipal Council recently demolished over 300 structures illegally built on the Kasompe Airstrip, a land on title and belonging to Zambia Civil Aviation Authority.

The development unsettled a cross section of society out of which arose calls for compensation of the affected families that had settled on the piece of land.

And Mr. Muchima says his ministry is set to investigate the matter in which some residents in Ndola’s BwanaMkubwa constituency burnt a front end loader after an attempt to demolish some structures on disputed land.

He said he will soon be constituting a team from his ministry to establish the contention and chart the way forward on the matter.

“As Government, we want to take care of our people, this matter is going to be investigated thoroughly and I will be coming back to Ndola to find out whatever it is then we shall take corrective decision but we do not interfere with the court’s decision.

“Of course if there is court order, we have to discuss with my colleagues in the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development to see how we can handle the situation. We don’t want our people to be thrown away just like that,” Mr. Muchima said.