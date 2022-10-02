Government has unearthed a scam where some named senior members of staff have been illegally cutting down School trees for their private charcoal business at Bulaya primary school in Lufwanyama district in the Copperbelt province.

A team of district government officials led by Lufwanyama District Commissioner, Justin Mwalikwa, visited the school after a tip off from concerned community members.

Mr. Mwalikwa said he was shocked to discover that many trees, which were acting as a wind breaker for the school infrastructure, have been indiscriminately cut for illegal charcoal business.

He further expressed disappointment that a teacher, who is expected to teach learners on the importance of protecting the trees, is the one doing the opposite.

Mr. Mwalikwa has since instructed relevant authorities to bring the culprit to book.

Meanwhile, Lufwanyama District Forestry Officer, Darius Angolwishe, who accompanied the DC, explained that over one and a half hectares of land has been destroyed so far for charcoal activities at the school.

Mr. Angolwishe said a kiln of about 24 cubic meters has also been found at the scene containing the first and second generation of trees.

However, the school Parents Teachers Association (PTA) has distanced itself from the act.

Bulaya is one of the government schools which recently had its roofs blown off by strong winds, leaving some pupils injured.