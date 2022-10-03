9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, October 3, 2022
Economy
Body of an 18 year old found dead in Sesheke

 Police in Sesheke Town , Western Province have picked a body of an 18 year old girl who has been found dead.

Western province deputy Commissioners of police Fwambo Siame has confirmed and identified the deceased  as Naomi Wamuwi of airport compound in Sesheke Town.

Mr Siame disclosed that Naomi’s body was discovered dead near Nalisa grave yard in the early morning of  last Saturday.

The body was found stripped with multiple deep cuts and  she suspected to be murdered by unknown person.

A blue jean skirt and a maroon ladies pant was also found besides the body which has since been deposited in Yeta district hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

.Meanwhile, Nandala Sitali, the boyfriend to the deceased aged 21 of village Nalisa in Sesheke  has been picked to help with investigations as he was the last person to have been seen with the deceased.

In another development,  a grade eleven (11) pupil of Sesheke Secondary School  has committed   suicide by hanging herself with a chitenge wrapping material she wore.

Kumoyo Pelekelo aged 18 who lived with her parents in Kashongami compound in Sesheke district of western province decided to take her life shortly after her mother disciplined her allegedly for fighting her young sister over a domestic dispute with her sibling.

Shockingly,  Kumoyo was later found  hanging soon after being whipped by their mother for fighting with her sibling over porridge.

By the time she was rushed to Yeta district hospital, she was pronounced dead on arrival ( DOA ).

