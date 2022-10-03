Our overseas-based stars returned to work at their respective clubs over the weekend after the September FIFA international break.



=SERBIA

Kings Kangwa played the opening 666 minutes of Red Star Belgrade’s 4-0 away win over Mladost on Sunday.

=SWEDEN

Midfielder Emmanuel Banda came on at the start of halftime on Saturday in Djurgarden’s 3-0 away loss at Degerfors.

=SWITZERLAND

Midfielder Miguel Chaiwa did not make Young Boys trip for Sunday’s 2-1 away win over Luzern.

=CROATIA

Midfielder Prince Mumba came on in the 88th minute for Istra in Friday’s 1-1 away draw at Varazdin.

=DENMARK

-Midtylland: Midfielder Edward Chilufya came on in the 82nd minute of Sunday’s 1-1 home draw against Viborg.

-Horsens: Midfielder Lubambo Musonda played the fill 9 minutes for Horsen’s on Sunday in their 2-1 away loss to Silkenborg.

=ITALY

Midfielder Lameck Banda played the full 90 minutes in 13th placed Lecce’s 1-1 home draw against number 19 side Cremonese on Sunday.

=SCOTLAND

-Rangers: Striker Fashion Sakala came on in the 79th minute of Rangers’ 4-0 away win over Hearts on Saturday but was not on target in his second league appearance of the season from seven matches.

-Ayr United: Ayr suffered their second straight defeat in the Scottish Championship after a 1-0 home loss to Inverness on Saturday.

Defender Frankie Musonda played the full 90 minutes.

=ENGLAND

Brighton: Midfielder Enock Mwepu is still out with an illness contracted on Zambia duty last week during the friendly date against Mali in Bamako.