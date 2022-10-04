One person has died while another is nursing wounds at Kitwe general hospital after a fatal road traffic accident on Chingola-Kitwe road.

Copperbelt Province Commanding officer, Sharon Zulu disclosed to the media that that a Toyota Corolla which was being driven by 33 year old Fredrick Chongo fell into the drainage and over turned due to excessive speeding.

Ms Zulu said the Driver Chongo sustained a cut on the head, bruises on the right palm whilst a male passenger yet to be identified sustained multiple head injuries, bruises on the left part of the stomach and died on the spot.

It involved was a Toyota Corolla which was extensively damaged after it carried off the road.

Ms. Zulu added that Chongo is currently admitted to Kitwe Teaching Hospital while the body of the deceased has been deposited at Kitwe Teaching Hospital at mortuary.

Meanwhile, Police in Ndola have picked up a body of a man who is suspected to have been murdered in the early hours of yesterday in Pamodzi Township.

Copperbelt Province Police Commanding Officer, Sharon Zulu confirmed the incident to ZANIS in a statement in Ndola today.

Ms. Zulu said Bruce Chilanga aged 36, of House number 2858 Pamozi, a Liason officer at Kagem Mine reported to the police that he found an unknown male adult lying on the road in a pool of blood.

Brief facts of the matter are that Chilanga was coming from a drinking spree within Pamodzi and on his way home whilst driving his car just a few meters away from his house, saw an unknown male adult lying in the middle of a small road leading to his house.

He then alerted the neighbors who also came to the scene and no one was able to identify the body. The matter was later reported at Pamodzi Police Post. Upon receipt of the report, Police visited the crime scene and observed that the deceased body was in a frequently used road by people who live within that neighbourhood,” she said.

The Commanding Officer added that the body had a cut on the left side of the head and a deep one at the back of the head with some stitches.

Ms. Zulu noted that the deceased was wearing black jeans trousers, a grey T-shirt and slippers.

She said the body was later deposited at Ndola Teaching Hospital mortuary awaiting identification and postmortem.

Police have since instituted investigations into the matter.