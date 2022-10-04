9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, October 4, 2022
Pamela Chisumpa abductors nabbed in Nkeyema Western Province

Nkeyema District Commissioner Eliss Mukubesa has commended police officers in the district who have helped to stop the alleged Pamela Chisumpa abductors from escaping.

He said he is proud of having men and women in uniform who have been working tirelessly. Mr. Mukubesa said the alleged abductors were arrested around 02:00 am at TBZ market as they were coming from the Eastern direction.

“In Nkeyema we don’t sleep, in Nkeyema our officers will hunt you down”, he said.

He has since appealed to the people of Nkeyema to allow the police to do their work with due diligence without compromise.

“This has been a big thing for the nation, I don’t want to imagine the victims involved, the work has just begun for our men in uniform to make sure nothing of this sort ever repeats itself,” said Mr. Mukubesa.

“To my officers in Nkeyema District, keep it up, I am proud of you, most importantly, the President of the Republic of Zambia Mr. Hakainde Hichilema is very proud of you and your service to this nation,” Mr. Mukubesa said.

Police in Lusaka yesterday clapped down abductors of Airtel Money Agent Pamela Chisumpa and 12 other females who had gone missing since April this year.

The females were held hostage in a house in Chalala area of Lusaka.

Yestaerday,

Previous articleZambians from all walks of life are reacting to the rescuing of 13 young women who were abducted

