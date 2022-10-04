A new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiered overnight, with Sampa The Great’s recent single ‘Never Forget’ – which also features Chef 187, Tio Nason and her sister Mwanjé – soundtracking it.

Sampa described the song as “an ode to Zamrock music, a genre born in the ’70s combining traditional Zambian music and psychedelic rock”. More specifically, the song was inspired by music focused on the kalindula, a traditional style of Zambian bass guitar that features prominently on ‘Never Forget’.

Elements of the song are embedded throughout the new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer, interspersed with soundbites from the film and a new orchestral motif. Used most prominently are parts of the song’s outro, which stands out with traditional African chanting and cascading vocal harmonies, as well as a percussive instrumental rhythm.

