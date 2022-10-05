Western Province Permanent Secretary, Akapelwa Simomo has warned teachers to desist from engaging in examination malpractices.

Speaking on his behalf by Mongu District Commissioner, Akapelwa Imasiku during the World Teachers Day Commemoration held at Mongu Stadium, Mr Simomo said examination malpractices compromises the education system.

He said that teaching is a noble profession that requires straight forward people to impart good morals on scholars who in turn will take up leadership positions.

Mr Simomo said it is shameful and disrespectful to the education system to have teachers who are helping their pupils to cheat in examination classes.

He said pupils who allegedly obtain good results through cheating are the people who fail to perform at higher institutions of learning.

Mr Simomo also cautioned teachers to dress in the manner that befits their status in society.

He said that it is unfortunate to note that some teachers report for work clad in t-shirts and slippers thereby teaching unsuitable dress code to their pupils.

Mr Simomo said teachers should focus on their profession in all aspects in order to contribute effectively to national development.

And Provincial Education Officer, Grace Nkolongo urged teachers to be vigilant in the manner they execute their duties.

She said there is need for teachers to be focused as they deliver services in order to yield positive results.

This year’s Teachers Day is being commemorated under the theme, “The transformation of education begins with teachers.”

However in Muchinga Province the Permanent Secretary, Henry Mukungule has implored newly recruited teachers to uphold professionalism in the execution of their duties.

Mr Mukungule says the newly recruited teachers should contribute positively towards the education sector of the country through their acquired knowledge.

The Permanent Secretary who was speaking during the 2022 World Teachers Day Commemorations in Chinsali District, charged that teachers are transformers of society that need to be appreciated in their duties.

Mr Mukungule charged that Government has shown its commitment towards improving the education sector by re-introducing the meal allowances to public Universities, where training teachers will also benefit from.

“The Free education policy from grade One to Twelve is a big milestone and this is complimentary as one of the elements of this day’s celebration,” He stated.

And National Executive Basic Education Teachers Union of Zambia (BETUZ) Committee member Kaoma Mulenga has called on Government to quickly attend to resolving issues of social amenities such as decent housing as well as safe drinking water for teachers operating in remote and rural areas.

Mr Mulenga stated that the commitment of teachers in rural areas is very much dependent on good motivational amenities.

“We are appealing that you continue to empower and reward our teachers, tutors and lecturers for their noble cause,” He added.

Meanwhile, one of the newly recruited teachers, Foster Mudenda, said she is optimistic that better conditions will be provided by Government in order for them to operate effectively in the rural areas.

Ms Mudenda stated that she is happy to be among the recruited teachers in Muchinga province.

The 2022 World Teachers Day Celebrations was being held under the theme, “Transformation of Teachers Begins with Teachers.”

In Monze district in Southern Province Government has challenged teachers who are uninterested in imparting knowledge to children to leave the profession so as to pave way for those willing to serve.

Officiating at the World Teachers day held under the theme, ” Transformation of Education begins with Teachers” held at Monze golf club today, Monze District Commissioner, Mwanza Malambo said his office has received numerous reports of absenteeism at most schools describing the situation as retrogressive in improvement of education.

He said government was committed to improving the education system in the country adding that those not interested to teach were free to leave the profession.

Mr Malambo said government was fully aware of the enormous challenges that faced by the teaching fraternity adding that these were pressing issues that the ruling united party for National Development was geared to address.

” it is the duty of the government to address all these challenges such as poor accommodation , lack of desks among others so that quality education can be achieved for the betterment of the children and the country’s future”, said Mr.Malambo.

The District Commissioner invited all teachers to also work with the District Education Board Secretary (DEBs) to deliver quality education and sustain the good school results in all schools in the District.

He further challenged teachers to avoid engaging themselves in illicit activities such as beer drinking that has the potential to not only dent their standing in society but the image of the government as well.

Speaking earlier, Zambia National Union of Teachers (ZNUT) Representative Mr Herbert Hakoga says most teachers were demotivated due to poor salaries and accommodation.

He said it was sad that teachers in the country were poorly paid and wallowing in poverty as compared to their counterparts in the southern Africa region.

District Education Board Secretary Ms.Lillian Hangoma paid tribute to teachers in the District for the ‘ good ‘ examination results indicating hard work and commitment among the teaching staff.

Ms Hangoma further urged teachers in the District to continue with the spirit of hard work to improve Educational standards.

In a vote of thanks Ms Edith Hamilimo Head teacher from Monze Basic School thanked for the support rendered to teachers by the DEBs and the District Commissioners’ offices and urged her fellow teachers to be patient as the government was looking at addressing all the pressing issues afflicting the teaching fraternity.