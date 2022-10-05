Aggrey Chiyangi long affair at Green Eagles is setting after the club suspended him for 30 days.

The current longest-serving coach in the FAZ Super League has been suspended together with his assistant Rotson Kilambe.

Chiyangi ‘s suspension comes just three days after Eagles were outplayed and beaten 2-0 away by Kansanshi Dynamos last Saturday at Nchanga Stadium in Chingola to see them collect just 1 point from their last three games.

Eagles are currently perched at number 14 with 7 points after six matches played.

“Green Eagles FC head coach Aggrey Chiyangi and second assistant Rotson Kilambe have been sent on 30 days administrative leave with immediate effect,” Green Eagles said in a statement.

Assistant coach Alex Namazaba is in interim charge.

Chiyangi has been at Eagles since the second half of the 2017 season when he saved the provincial club from demotion.

He did pretty well at Eagles thereafter finishing 4th in 2018 and second in 2019.

Eagles then finished 3rd in the 2019/2020 and 2021/2022 seasons and 5th in the 2020/21 campaign.

Chiyangi also qualified them for their debut continental campaign in 2018 but made four successful attempts to reach the group stage of both continental competitions.