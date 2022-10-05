Plans to set up a liquid fertiliser manufacturing plant on the Copperbelt Province by Safer Africa Savings and Credit Cooperative Union (SASCCU) and African National Poverty Fund (ANPF) in partnership with Denvas Services of India are progressing.

And Copperbelt Province Minister, Elisha Matambo has welcomed the establishment of the plant by the three organisations, a move he states will expand the agricultural sector in the province.

Mr. Matambo in a speech read by Ndola District Commissioner, Joseph Phiri during ground breaking ceremony for the plant in Ndola said government is committed to creating jobs and improving the wellbeing for youths in the province.

He said one way government is doing this is through the vision of an enabling environment for all players in the economic sphere.

Mr. Matambo assured government’s commitment to supporting the fertiliser manufacturing project and ensure that it is a success.

The Provincial Minister assured the farmers in the area and the entire district that Sakania border will soon be worked on for them to smoothly enhance grain trade with their brothers and sisters in the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo.

Mr. Matambo added the increment in the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) is a clear indication that government attaches great importance to issues affecting the farmers.

And ANPF president. Tresphord Chomba said the project is aimed at supplementing government’s efforts on the reduction of the cost of fertiliser and increasing access to affordable and quality fertiliser aimed at poverty eradication.

Mr.Chomba said the full implementation of the project requires about K2.7 million to buy at 20 thousand by one litres of liquid fertiliser from their Indian partners Denvas Services and that K200,000 has been raised through individual farmers’ contributions.