Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu has urged members of the public to desist from making comments pertaining to the acts that were done against the 13 abducted girls as this may increase their trauma.

Mr Mwiimbu noted that members of the public should at least make comments that will help the girls to heal, because if certain comments are continued will lead the girls to leave a life that will not be of interest to everyone.

“All of us, especially members of the press, should stop making comments about what happened to our sisters,” Mr Mwiimbu said

Mr Mwiimbu mentioned that the 13 girls are under the care of the Zambia Police Service at an unnamed health facility where they are receiving medical treatment, and are in a stable condition.

The Minister stated that the Police did a lot in this matter, but some things cannot be disclosed to the public as it might affect the ongoing investigations.

“I will not want to go into the details of how the suspects were apprehended as the Police did their part, as you may be aware that immediately the 13 girls where rescued the Police published the names and identity of the alleged kidnappers to the public and it is out of this that the alleged kidnappers were found and arrested,” he said

Meanwhile, Mr Mwiimbu mentioned that the number of suspects arrested in connection with the abduction of the 13 girls in Lusaka has risen to five.

The Minister said that it is difficult to establish the purpose of the abductions because of the relationship between the abductors and the victims who shared the same school in recent years.

“The Police are working hard to establish the motive behind the abductions and will keep the country informed,” Mr Mwiimbu said

Mr Mwiimbu has since commended the members of the public who worked with the Police in apprehending some of the suspects.

He added that the operation would not have been successful without the help of the members of the public.

Mr Mwiimbu has since appealed to the public to join forces with Police to help resolve the case and protect the women and other members of the public from similar acts that can be done or committed against the people.

“Members of the public should support the Police to resolve these abductions and any other cases that may affect the nation,” Mr Mwiimbu noted

“I will not hesitate to state that the Zambia Police needs support in terms of implementing and other tools that can assist in this investigation of this particular matter,” Mr Mwiimbu added

Mr Mwiimbu stated that the Zambia Police was not working alone in this particular matter, as they cooperated with institutions such as ZICTA.

He explained that the video circulating on various social media platforms where one of the suspects stated that the Police did nothing in this case, is because the alleged kidnapper’s had intentions of diverting the public from the case so that they can target the Zambia Police.

“My plea to the public is that let the investigation continue without destructions so that we get to the bottom of this particular crime that was committed, for it is a crime that all of us would not want see being repeated,” Mr Mwiimbu stated

Mr Mwiimbu noted that there’s currently no evidence showing that a victim was killed and buried at the house where the 13 girls were found as investigations are still ongoing, but at an appropriate time all the details will be availed to the public.

The Minister highlighted this during a Press briefing in Lusaka today.