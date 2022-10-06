Boxer Catherine Phiri has been banned from all sports for two years after failing a doping test as Zambia’s sporting reputation continues to be brought into disrepute 24 hours after a Nkana coach and player have been suspended for attacking a referee by FAZ.

The Zambia Professional Boxing and Wrestling Control Board (ZPBWCB) confirmed Catherine’s ban at a media briefing on Thursday in Lusaka.

Catherine failed her test from a sample taken from her WBC nterim Super Bantamweight title fight against Kundakwashe Chiwandire of Zimbabwe on February 26 in Lusaka.

Chiwandire won the fight via a split decision.

Catherines sample contained Furosemide which appears on WADA’s list of banned substances.

But the ZPBWCB stated that Furosemide was not a performance-enhancing drug but was used to manage body swelling associated with heart failure, and liver and renal disease.

Catherine’s ban from all sports is effective May 10, 2022, when the provisional ban came into effect.

The news came just 24 hours after Nkana goalkeeper coach Mike Poto and striker Diamond Chikwekwe were banned for six months and four games respectively.

This is for their role in Saturday’s post-match assault on referee Audrick Nkole at the end of Nkana’s 1-1 away draw against Nchanga Rangers at Nchanga Stadium in Chingola.

Nkana has also been fined K100, 000 for the assault by officials and players on Nkole.