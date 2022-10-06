A MINER in Kitwe at Nkana Mine plant south ore body Shaft in Wusakile Township has died after his truck developed a fault while he was underground.

The accident was reported by Kennedy Sapitu, aged 53, a senior security officer for Mopani Copper Mines that a man only identified as Mathews Bwalya, of Chamboli, a dump truck operator for Mwamona Investments, a mining contractor company died at level 3960 metres below ground level.

Copperbelt province commanding officer Sharon Zulu confirmed the incident stating that after the accident, the mining company engaged its rescue team and the body was retrieved at 05:30 hours after being trapped underground for about seven hours.

“We recorded a mine accident which happened in the early hours of to9day in Kitwe at Nkana Mine plant, south ore body Shaft in Wusakile Township, Kitwe.

Brief facts surrounding the case is that, the victim was working on an elevated site where he was driving a dump truck loaded with copper ore and the truck is believed to have developed a mechanical fault with increased revs, leading to loss of control and severally hit against the mine walls,” she said.

Ms Zulu said the victim was rushed to Wusakile Mine Hospital where he was examined by a doctor and later taken to the Kitwe Teaching Hospital where he was certified dead upon arrival.

“The following injuries were observed on the body of the deceased, a very deep cut on the right cheek, a ruptured diaphragm, cuts on the right side of his head, a large wound on the right side of the body which let the lungs, intestines and other internal organs out. His heart cut and fell out of the body completely,” she said.

Ms Zulu said the deceased body was later deposited to the mortuary at Wusakile Mine Hospital awaiting postmortem examination.

She however said owing to safety risks cited by mine management, the scene could not be visited.

“However, it will be visited during the coroner’s visit later in the day. An inquiry file has since been opened,” she said.