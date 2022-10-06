63 people in Northern Province among them teachers have escaped death after they were involved in a Road Traffic Accident at Nsumbu National Park while celebrating Teachers’ day.

Out of the 63, 12 have been recorded to have been seriously injured, while the rest escaped with minor injuries.

The accident happened when the driver was driving within the park from the direction North to South when the steering system developed a fault, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle which went off the road on the Eastern side where it hit a tree.

Zambia Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said the 12 sustained serious injuries after a Zambia Army truck they were travelling in lost control when the steering system developed a fault.

He said the accident happened yesterday at around 09:30 hours in Nsumbu National Park.

Mr Hamoonga said the Ural truck registration number AD 3653 was driven by Richard Mupashi aged 39 of the Marine unit of Kawambwa who escaped injury free and onboard were 63 passengers out of which 12 sustained serious injuries, while 51 escaped minor injuries,

“The Seriously injured passengers included nine teachers namely Clara Lubinda 30, with Multiple injuries, Philimon Simfukwe 35, body pains, Sharon Chanda 27 Multiple injuries, Prisca Musonda 29Multiple injuries, Chisha Nalupwa 31 body pains, Bertha Daka 31 with Multiple injuries Naomi Kangwa 31, Multiple injuries, William Kabwe 34 Body pain and Davies Chifwembe 28 Chest pains. Others are Geoffrey Bwalya aged 47 who sustained multiple injuries of Community Development, Natasha Chifunda aged 26 complained of backache from the Local Government and Elvis Musonda aged 40 complained of chest pains from Zambia Wildlife Authority,” he said.

Mr Hamoonga said all the passengers are of Nsumbu Township in Nsama District who were on a Teachers Day celebrations trip in the park.