Zambia KK XI Legend Patrick Nkole has died. Below is a statement from FAZ on the Mighty Mufulira Wanderers’legends passing.

Press Statement

(For Immediate Release)

Football Association of Zambia

Football House, Lusaka

6TH October 2022

FAZ MOURNS PATRICK NKOLE

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) joins the rest of the football family in mourning the demise of Life Member Patrick Nkole.

Nkole, a former KK11 defender and ‘Mighty’ Mufulira Wanderers legend died in Ndola on Wednesday.

FAZ president Andrew Kamanga says the death of Nkole has robbed the game of one of its greatest servants.

“On behalf of my executive and the entire football family I wish to convey my commiserations to the Nkole family on the demise of one the game’s greatest servants,” says Kamanga.

“Mr Patrick Nkole, who was part of the famous Nkole brothers left a footprint on the Zambian game and his club Mufulira Wanderers where his name remains etched among the legends.”

Kamanga says football had lost a counsellor with the enviable status of life member.

“As FAZ, we were privileged to have tapped into his knowledge as a Life Member. The greatest honour we can give him is by following his footsteps in the service of the game,” he says.

The late Nkole was no-nonsense hard tackler and the oldest of the four Nkole brothers – Patrick, Abraham, Edward, and Godfrey who all featured for KK11 (present day Chipolopolo). Abraham Nkole is the only survivor. A leg injury forced Patrick Nkole into retirement from soccer action in his heyday.

For and on behalf of:

FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF ZAMBIA

Sydney Mungala

COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER