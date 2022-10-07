9.5 C
Economy
Government calls for awareness on business regulatory services

By Chief Editor
Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry, Chipoka Mulenga says there has been an increase in the demand for business regulatory services following the upward adjustment of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

Mr. Mulenga said many business owners want to formalise their enterprises in order to participate in the execution of local projects under CDF.

ZANIS reports that the minister was speaking in Solwezi today when he launched the awareness and sensitisation campaign for regulatory services at the Solwezi Regulatory Service Centre.

Mr. Mulenga said his ministry stands ready to meet the demand for regulatory services by taking services as close to the people as possible.

“With the policy direction of the new dawn government, which is aimed at promoting participation of local people in the execution of local projects under CDF, the demand for business regulatory services has increased,” he said.

Mr. Mulenga stated that government remains committed to supporting businesses by reducing transaction costs and creating an environment that would make businesses flourish.

“We have gone ahead and embarked on various reforms aimed at improving the business environment in order to reduce the cost of doing business in Zambia,” he said.

Mr. Mulenga said government will by the end of 2023 open up six more regulatory service centres to add to the existing six.

The Minister, however, said he is concerned with the inadequate sensitisation and awareness on the regulatory services at the Solwezi centre.

“Admittedly, there has not been much sensitisation and awareness for regulatory service centres, especially the Solwezi one,” he said.

Speaking at the same event, Business Regulatory Review Agency (BRRA) Executive Director, Sharon Sichilongo said the Solwezi Regulatory Centre has serviced more than 1,500 businesses since it was opened in May this year.

“I am pleased to report that from the time the Solwezi RSC was launched in May 2022, more than 1,500 businesses have accessed the services from the centre,” Ms. Sichilongo said.

She said the centre has helped address informalities which have characterized most micro and small businesses making it difficult for them to tap into business opportunities along the Lobito corridor.

Previous articleThe much anticipated Access to Information Billl to be soon enacted-Information Ministry PS

