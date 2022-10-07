9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, October 7, 2022
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Visa waiver to increase tourists, investor inflow

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
Economy Visa waiver to increase tourists, investor inflow
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Minister of Tourism, Rodney Sikumba expects the number of tourists and investors to increase in 2023 following the visa waiver in some countries.

Mr Sikumba said government is creating an environment that allows visitors to come to Zambia to sample many attraction and unique cultural heritage sites.

He said the waiver, is also a step government has taken to strengthen relationships.

In a press statement issued to the media in Lusaka yesterday by the ministry’s public relations unit, Mr Sikumba said this when he gave his toast statement as the Guest of Honour, at a Reception for Commemorating the German Unity in Lusaka last night.

Mr Sikumba noted that Germany, is one of the countries that has benefited from the Visa waiver and hopes more Germans use the opportunity to visit Zambia.

“Current statistics reveal that there were 1,241 tourist arrivals from Germany in 2021 compared to 2,261 in arrivals in 2019. Our ministry wants to see these numbers growing again,” he said.

Meanwhile, Germany Ambassador to Zambia, Anne Wagner-Mitchell said Germany remains committed to assisting Zambia on its path to further democratic, economic and social development.

Dr Wagner-Mitchell disclosed that a total value of the German-funded programmes and projects being implemented in Zambia amounts to nearly half a billion Euros.

She added that her embassy, together with the Southern African-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry are stepping up their economic diplomacy, with the goal of supporting the Zambian Government’s agenda on private sector development, growth and job creation.

Previous articleZambia-Namibia sign MoU on gas, petroleum pipeline

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

Visa waiver to increase tourists, investor inflow

Minister of Tourism, Rodney Sikumba expects the number of tourists and investors to increase in 2023 following the visa...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambia-Namibia sign MoU on gas, petroleum pipeline

Economy Chief Editor - 0
The government has signed the Namibia-Zambia Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in facilitating the private sector development and implementation of the Namibia –...
Read more

Catherine Phiri fails doping test

Economy Support Editor - 7
Celebrated boxing icon Catherine Phiri has been banned for two years for failing a doping test. Catherine failed a doping test after her World Boxing...
Read more

WARMA calls for protection of water sources

Economy Support Editor - 0
The Water Resource Management Authority (WARMA) has appealed to the public to protect water sources in the country to mitigate climate change resulting from...
Read more

Fisherman killed in a hippo attack in Shangombo

Economy Support Editor - 0
A 26 year old man of Litala village in Lilondo ward of Shangombo District has died after a hippo attack in Lilondo main stream. The...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.