Minister of Tourism, Rodney Sikumba expects the number of tourists and investors to increase in 2023 following the visa waiver in some countries.

Mr Sikumba said government is creating an environment that allows visitors to come to Zambia to sample many attraction and unique cultural heritage sites.

He said the waiver, is also a step government has taken to strengthen relationships.

In a press statement issued to the media in Lusaka yesterday by the ministry’s public relations unit, Mr Sikumba said this when he gave his toast statement as the Guest of Honour, at a Reception for Commemorating the German Unity in Lusaka last night.

Mr Sikumba noted that Germany, is one of the countries that has benefited from the Visa waiver and hopes more Germans use the opportunity to visit Zambia.

“Current statistics reveal that there were 1,241 tourist arrivals from Germany in 2021 compared to 2,261 in arrivals in 2019. Our ministry wants to see these numbers growing again,” he said.

Meanwhile, Germany Ambassador to Zambia, Anne Wagner-Mitchell said Germany remains committed to assisting Zambia on its path to further democratic, economic and social development.

Dr Wagner-Mitchell disclosed that a total value of the German-funded programmes and projects being implemented in Zambia amounts to nearly half a billion Euros.

She added that her embassy, together with the Southern African-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry are stepping up their economic diplomacy, with the goal of supporting the Zambian Government’s agenda on private sector development, growth and job creation.