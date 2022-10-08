9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, October 8, 2022
type here...
Photo Gallery
Updated:

Cleo Ice Queen releases ‘Mix it up’ 2nd single off her EP

By staff
55 views
0
Photo Gallery Cleo Ice Queen releases 'Mix it up' 2nd single off her EP
staff

Cleo Ice Queen

Def Jam Recordings Africa artist Cleo Ice Queen shares visuals for “Mix It Up” off her EP, “Leaders Of The New School”.

Cleo Ice Queen‘s “Mix It Up” music video was directed by Lanzee Cooper. The song features rap artist Ryan Blaze and was produced by J-Hun.

Previous articleFacebook says A million user’s login credentials stolen through downloaded Apps

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Photo Gallerystaff - 0

Cleo Ice Queen releases ‘Mix it up’ 2nd single off her EP

Def Jam Recordings Africa artist Cleo Ice Queen shares visuals for “Mix It Up” off her EP, “Leaders Of The...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Umusepela Chile and Trina South release “Dear Memo” music video

Photo Gallery staff - 0
Umusepela Chile released the video for his song "Dear Memo" which features Trina South. Video directed by Jay Rox and OG Beejay. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wGMB7k7PvGY
Read more

PR GIRL MEDIA successfully hosts the 6th annual Beerville-Oktoberfest

Photo Gallery staff - 10
Zambia’s trendy Lifestyle PR Agency, PR Girl Media hosted the Beerville-Oktoberfest on Saturday, 1 October 2022 at the Chita Lodge Gardens in Lusaka for...
Read more

Sampa The Great , Chef 187 , Tio feature in new ‘Black Panther’ trailer

Photo Gallery staff - 2
A new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiered overnight, with Sampa The Great’s recent single ‘Never Forget’ – which also features Chef 187, Tio Nason and...
Read more

El Mukuka and Kyle Deutsch collaborate on the pop anthem of 2022, ‘Keep My Heart Safe’ featuring German duo, Janou

Photo Gallery staff - 1
Ultra Records artist and leading Zambian DJ/Producer El Mukuka has teamed up with SA’s very own Kyle Deutsch, along with German duo, Janou, for...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.