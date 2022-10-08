National Council for Construction (NCC) says the good political will demonstrated by government will greatly contribute to restoration of sanity in the construction sector.

Speaking when he paid a courtesy call on Copperbelt Deputy Permanent Secretary Daniel Kamenga, NCC Board Chairperson, Vitalis Mooya said the board is equal to the task to restore sanity in the sector as political will by government has set the foundation.

Mr. Mooya noted that the construction industry is one of the major contributors to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) with a contribution of about twenty percent.

He explained that NCC is determined to do away with the past ills in the construction industry such as overpricing, corruption and poor workmanship.

“This political will is very encouraging especially when it comes to professionals not only to us even everywhere and you know the three pillars that President Hakainde Hichilema has mentioned is the correct price, timely and quality of projects,” said Mr. Mooya.

Mr. Mooya disclosed that NCC has embarked on a consultative exercise with stakeholders as it comes up with a road map of how to conduct business saying the consultation process is expected to end this month.

He said it is unacceptable that the country depended on foreign contractors with only five percent allocated to the locals after 58 years of independence.

And Copperbelt Deputy Permanent Secretary, Daniel Kamenga said government expects quality infrastructure across the country.

Mr. Kamenga said the increment in the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), should see more inspectors from NCC inspecting infrastructure projects so that quality works are done.

He added that the province would soon embark on massive infrastructure projects which would need the input of the Council to avoid short lifespans.