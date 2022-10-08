9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, October 8, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

NCC urged to monitor infrastructure projects

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
General News NCC urged to monitor infrastructure projects
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

National Council for Construction (NCC) says the good political will demonstrated by government will greatly contribute to restoration of sanity in the construction sector.

Speaking when he paid a courtesy call on Copperbelt Deputy Permanent Secretary Daniel Kamenga, NCC Board Chairperson, Vitalis Mooya said the board is equal to the task to restore sanity in the sector as political will by government has set the foundation.

Mr. Mooya noted that the construction industry is one of the major contributors to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) with a contribution of about twenty percent.

He explained that NCC is determined to do away with the past ills in the construction industry such as overpricing, corruption and poor workmanship.

“This political will is very encouraging especially when it comes to professionals not only to us even everywhere and you know the three pillars that President Hakainde Hichilema has mentioned is the correct price, timely and quality of projects,” said Mr. Mooya.

Mr. Mooya disclosed that NCC has embarked on a consultative exercise with stakeholders as it comes up with a road map of how to conduct business saying the consultation process is expected to end this month.

He said it is unacceptable that the country depended on foreign contractors with only five percent allocated to the locals after 58 years of independence.

And Copperbelt Deputy Permanent Secretary, Daniel Kamenga said government expects quality infrastructure across the country.

Mr. Kamenga said the increment in the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), should see more inspectors from NCC inspecting infrastructure projects so that quality works are done.

He added that the province would soon embark on massive infrastructure projects which would need the input of the Council to avoid short lifespans.

Previous articleThree police officers arrested and detained for allegedly assaulting a 24-year-old woman

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

NCC urged to monitor infrastructure projects

National Council for Construction (NCC) says the good political will demonstrated by government will greatly contribute to restoration of...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Three police officers arrested and detained for allegedly assaulting a 24-year-old woman

General News Chief Editor - 0
Three police officers of Kamuchanga Police Station in Mufulira have been arrested and detained for allegedly assaulting a 24-year-old woman of Chibolya Township. The three...
Read more

PF have a hidden agenda to discredit and distract President Hichilema and his New Dawn Government

General News Chief Editor - 0
Copperbelt-based UPND member and business executive Mellbin Simangolwa has advised President Hakainde Hichilema not to allow the Patriotic Front (PF) to stand in his...
Read more

The much anticipated Access to Information Billl to be soon enacted-Information Ministry PS

General News Chief Editor - 3
The government says it is in the process of enacting the much-anticipated Access to Information Bill ( A.I.B ) Once enacted,...
Read more

FAZ engages Police, FIFA on Sex Scandal Allegations

General News Chief Editor - 15
FAZ president Andrew Kamanga says Football House has opened an inquiry through the Zambia Police and FIFA over the social media driven sex scandal...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.