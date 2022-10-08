Defending FAZ Super League champions Red Arrows are second on the log after a 1-0 home win over Green Buffaloes.

That result in this Lusaka derby at Nkoloma Stadium ended Buffaloes unbeaten start to the season after seven rounds played.

Joseph Banda scored the game’s only goal in the 68th minute.

Arrows win kept them second on 15 points, one behind leaders Prison Leopards who beat Chambishi 3-1 at home in Kabwe.

Buffaloes drop from 5th to 8th on 10 points after their unbeaten run was ended today.

In the lunchtime kickoff at the same venue, Zanaco and Nkwazi finished 0-0 in their Lusaka derby.

The match saw Zanaco technical advisor Emmanuel Amunike get his second draw in as many games since his appointment a week ago.

Meanwhile, things are not well with Nkana who lost 1-0 away at promoted FC MUZA.



FAZ SUPER LEAGUE

WEEK 7

08/10/2022

FC MUZA 1-Nkana 0

Forest Rangers 1- Nchanga Rangers 0

Power Dynamos 0- Kansanshi 0

Prison Leopards 3- Chambishi 1

Red Arrows 1- Green Buffaloes 0

Lumwana Radiants 2-Buildcon 0

09/10/2022

Green Eagles-Kabwe Warriors

19/10/2022

Napsa Stars- Zesco United

