Sports
Red Arrows Stay Second After Ending GBFC’s Unbeaten Start

Defending FAZ Super League champions Red Arrows are second on the log after a 1-0 home win over Green Buffaloes.

That result in this Lusaka derby at Nkoloma Stadium ended Buffaloes unbeaten start to the season after seven rounds played.

Joseph Banda scored the game’s only goal in the 68th minute.

Arrows win kept them second on 15 points, one behind leaders Prison Leopards who beat Chambishi 3-1 at home in Kabwe.

Buffaloes drop from 5th to 8th on 10 points after their unbeaten run was ended today.

In the lunchtime kickoff at the same venue, Zanaco and Nkwazi finished 0-0 in their Lusaka derby.

The match saw Zanaco technical advisor Emmanuel Amunike get his second draw in as many games since his appointment a week ago.

Meanwhile, things are not well with Nkana who lost 1-0 away at promoted FC MUZA.

FAZ SUPER LEAGUE
WEEK 7
08/10/2022
FC MUZA 1-Nkana 0
Forest Rangers 1- Nchanga Rangers 0
Power Dynamos 0- Kansanshi 0
Prison Leopards 3- Chambishi 1
Red Arrows 1- Green Buffaloes 0
Lumwana Radiants 2-Buildcon 0
09/10/2022
Green Eagles-Kabwe Warriors
19/10/2022
Napsa Stars- Zesco United

