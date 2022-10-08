Minister of Transport and Logistics, Frank Tayali says the contractor engaged to work on the Ndola – Lusaka dual carriage way will be moving on site in a few weeks time.

And Mr Tayali has said his ministry is committed to resolving the impediments to cross border border trade to facilitate smooth flow of goods and services and ultimately enhance trade trade with neighbouring countries.

Speaking last night during the Ndola District Chamber of Commerce third Annual Awards Galla in Ndola, Mr Tayali said the Lusaka- Ndola road once worked on will enhance trade and increase revenue generation.

Mr Tayali added that government has also paid premium attention to the Ndola – Mufulira- Mokambo, among other international roads as one of the ways to maximise commerce and possibly end road carnages.

He also reiterated government’s resolve to lowering the cost for money in order to speed up economic activities and increase disposable income at household level.

Mr Tayali said the high cost of borrowing has been the cry of the private sector for many years and that is adversely affecting growth of businesses, particularly Small and Medium Enterprises SMEs.

Mr Tayali who is also Ndola Central Member of Parliament assured that government is putting in place several measures that will see interest rates going down and that this will increase access to finances for business and ultimately stimulate economic growth.

“Ndola Chamber of Commerce has categorically and consistently made presentations to government. Among other submissions, is that the cost of borrowing is too high.

The concern was on the past government’s appetite for domestic borrowing a situation that had caused a crowding out effect as banks only preferred to lend to government and consequently starved the private sector,” Mr Tayali said.

And Copperbelt Province Minister, Elisha Matambo said the two government’s of Zambia and DRC are devising tangible ways that will resolve challenges being faced on border areas.

ZANIS reports that Mr Matambo added the two sister countries will also enhance communion where security of the drivers is concerned.

“I want to announce that we agreed with our counterparts on our drivers having what we are calling the green line which our SADC drivers will be using while in Congo.

Our colleagues on the other side have also put in place three vehicles which will be patrolling 24/ 7 to ensure safety of our drivers,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ndola District Chamber of of commerce president, Paul Chisunka said his membership is excited with the news to develop borders in the province.

Mr Chisunka said there is need to accelerate the process of modernising sakania border and the chamber looks forward to harvesting the benefits this will come with.

He said the business community is concerned with the security concerns at Kasumbalesa which he added are a threat to business but it is gratifying government swung into action to resolve the concerns.

“The 2022 Ndola Chamber of Commerce awards Galla was held under the theme: “Connecting the dots.”