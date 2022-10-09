9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, October 9, 2022
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Antimicrobial resistance top killer – Professor Chilengi

By Support Editor
55 views
0
Economy Antimicrobial resistance top killer - Professor Chilengi
Support Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The recently 2019 published global data report indicates that drug-resistant infections were responsible for up to 4.95 million deaths.

Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI)I Director General, Roma Chilengi says 1.27 million of the total deaths were attributed to Antibiotic Resistance.

Professor Chilengi who is also Health Advisor to the President says Sub-Saharan Africa is the region with the greatest burden of resistant bacterial infections which accounts for 255-thousand of the 1.27-million global deaths.

He said it is further projected that if no measures are put in place by 2050, there would be more than 10 million AMR deaths and 28.3 million more people living in poverty.

Professor Chilengi said as part of the remedial measures, Zambia has developed a 10-year multi-sectoral Antimicrobial Resistance-AMR national action plan and that it is among the thirty-nine African countries in the region to have the AMR National Action Plan in place.

Professor Chilengi has, however, called for the development of the national AMR policy framework to guide the implementation of the activities across sectors.

He was speaking in Lusaka during the Antimicrobial Resistance -AMR Policy Formulation meeting which was attended by a team from Ministries of Health, Livestock and Fisheries, Agriculture and ZEMA, AMRCC and other partners including ECSA and React.

And East Central and Southern Africa (ECSA) Health Commission Senior Control Officer Evelyn Wesangula stated that antimicrobial resistance is a growing public health threat and that the commission is keen on supporting the global response and commitments aimed at addressing antimicrobial resistance.

Dr Wesangula has also called on the countries in the region to actualize the national antimicrobial resistance plans.

Meanwhile, Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) National Focal Person and Coordinator, Joseph Chizimu said the unavailability of policies and guidelines for antimicrobial resistance remains a challenge in developing countries.

Dr Chizimu has urged investment in human resources for antimicrobial resistance aimed at addressing some of the hurdles currently faced.

Previous articleHonesty, Integrity and Good Faith: Basic Qualities of a Good Police Service

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

EconomySupport Editor - 0

Antimicrobial resistance top killer – Professor Chilengi

The recently 2019 published global data report indicates that drug-resistant infections were responsible for up to 4.95 million deaths. Zambia National...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Media, public urged to safeguard privacy of the 13 rescued girls

Economy Support Editor - 2
Government has called on the media and members of the public to refrain from continuously sharing pictures and personal information of the thirteen girls who were...
Read more

Support governments planned interventions, says Business Development Services Providers Association of Zambia

Economy Chief Editor - 0
Business Development Services Providers Association of Zambia (BDSPAZ) has called on various stakeholders to support governments planned interventions through the recently unveiled 2023 national...
Read more

Zambia on course to attaining financial inclusion

Economy Chief Editor - 5
Minister of Technology and Science, Felix Mutati says Zambia is on the right track with attaining financial inclusion. Mr Mutati has since called...
Read more

Government calls for awareness on business regulatory services

Economy Chief Editor - 0
Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry, Chipoka Mulenga says there has been an increase in the demand for business regulatory services following the upward...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.