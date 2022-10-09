9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, October 9, 2022
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Exhibitors for Western Province Expo geared – Mbangweta

By Support Editor
55 views
0
Economy Exhibitors for Western Province Expo geared - Mbangweta
Support Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Preparations for the Western Province Expo have reached high gear as most exhibitors have come in and set up their stands in Mongu district.

Western Province Minister, Kapelwa Mbangweta said preparations have progressed well as both local and foreign Investors are expected to be part of the first ever expo.

Mr Mbangweta said some international investors that are expected to attend are from Ghana, Czechoslovakia, Pakistan and South Africa adding that Angola also showed interest to come on board.

He said the province is looking for investors who can tap into the less exploited economic areas in the 16 districts that have potential in agriculture, tourism and timber.

Mr Mbangweta said the New Dawn administration is looking at job creation and that the tourism and agriculture sectors are key to ensuring employment.

He said the agriculture sector is looking at increased productivity, Fertiliser Support Programme (FISP), enhanced seed and assured market.

Mr Mbangweta said technological advancement, food processing plants and value addition are key areas which need to be harnessed in order to achieve job creation.

He said government wants every province to have a farming bloc to ensure high productivity and food security in the country.

Mr Mbangweta cited rice growing as one such area that needs to be tapped in as Western Province has for a long time been growing rice traditionally and that government was looking at way to change the narrative by introducing out-grower schemes.

“Western province has for a long time been growing rice traditionally and that government was looking at ways to change the narrative by introducing out-grower schemes,” he said.

He said countries like neighbouring Angola need rice and beef products and that the market for these is already available in that country.

Previous articleRemove trade barriers between Zambia, DRC

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

EconomySupport Editor - 0

Exhibitors for Western Province Expo geared – Mbangweta

Preparations for the Western Province Expo have reached high gear as most exhibitors have come in and set up...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Remove trade barriers between Zambia, DRC

Economy Support Editor - 0
North-Western Chamber of Commerce and Industry president, Mukumbi Kafuta has appealed to government to remove bottlenecks affecting trade between Zambia and the Democratic Republic...
Read more

President Hichilema determined to fostering unity in the country

Economy Support Editor - 1
President Hakainde Hichilema has committed to unifying the country to actualize the goals of the visionary leaders who fought for Zambia's independence. The President says...
Read more

President arrives in Monze for Samu lya Moomba ceremony

Economy Support Editor - 5
President Hakainde Hichilema has arrived in Monze district, in Southern province to attend the Samu lya moomba National Heritage ceremony in Bweengwa area in Chief Choongo's...
Read more

Antimicrobial resistance top killer – Professor Chilengi

Economy Support Editor - 1
The recently 2019 published global data report indicates that drug-resistant infections were responsible for up to 4.95 million deaths. Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI)I Director General, Roma...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.