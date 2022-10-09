9.5 C
Finance Minister dissolves NRFA board for failure to work together as a united team

By Chief Editor
Minister of Finance and National Planning, Situmbeko Musokotwane has with immediate effect dissolved the National Roads Fund Agency (NRFA) board.

In a press statement issued to the media by the Secretary to the treasury, Mr Musokotwane dissolved the board as a result of its failure to work together as a united team.

The statement disclosed that the failure to pull together as a united team affected the ability of the board to execute its mandate and attend to assigned tasks.

The secretary to the treasury noted that the action by the Minister to dissolve the board is in accordance with the powers vested in him by the NRFA Act number 13 of 2002 adding that a new board will be constituted soon.

Previous articlePresident arrives in Monze for Samu lya Moomba ceremony

