Mufulira Leopards overcame Diggers in the final to win the 2022 Mabanga 7 Aside Rugby Tournament hosted by Kansanshi in Solwezi on Saturday.

Champions Leopards beat Diggers 7-17 in the main cup final played at Independence Stadium.

Leopards scored tries by Chimuka Tembo and Rogers Mukupa while Cedric Tenda made a conversion.

Diggers scored a try by David Koloko which was converted by Stephen Hunduza.

In the semi-finals, Leopards beat National League champions Red Arrows 26-12 while Diggers defeated hosts Kansanshi 14-7.

Champions Leopards walked away with K9,000 as top prize money and runners up Diggers received K6,000.

Arrows B side won the Plate when thumping Kansanshi B 27-0 in the final .

Arrows Women scooped the feminine category with a 21-12 win over Mufulira Leopardess in the final.