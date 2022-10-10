PF Acting President Hon Given Lubinda has mourned the tragic passing of popular comedian and MC Bright Sinkala who died yesterday in a horrific traffic accident that occurred on Great North Road.

Mr Lubinda has described the late Sinkala as an exceptional trans-generational talent who used laughter and entertainment to share nuggets of wisdom with his audiences.

Hon Lubinda has expressed grave concern with the increasing carnage on our roads and has since called upon all the relevant authorities to put up appropriate safety measures to save lives.

The Acting President has since conveyed his sincere condolences to the bereaved family. May the soul of our dear departed rest in eternal peace.

Over the weekend, the Ministry of Health senior health promotion officer Brighton Sinkala died in Kabwe General Hospital after he was involved in a road traffic accident.

Mr Sinkala who was well known for his comedy died in an accident which occurred today around 06:00 hours on Great North road near Mulungushi bridge.

Central province police commanding officer Daniel Moola has confirmed the incident in a statement to Mwebantu.

“Involved in the accident were Brighton Sinkala 53 a comedian of Lusaka who was driving a Mercedes Benz car registration number AID 6019 from North to South directions with one passenger on board Musa Yusuf aged 78yrs of Ndola.

Another vehicle was a Nissan bus registration number 6321AA25 which was been driven by Rashid Shabani aged 47 of Tanzania from South to North directions with 45 passengers on board and a freight liner truck registration number BCC4195 and AEB 2641 which was stationed on the middle of the road due to a break down whose driver was Sakala Emmanuel aged 43 yrs of hse # A25 garden house house Lusaka ” Mr Moola said.

He said the accident happened when Mr Sinkala hit into the stationed truck due to excessive speed and later spined and collided with the bus which was coming from the opposite direction.

“Due to the impact the first motor vehicle rested on the left side off the road.The driver of the first motor vehicle sustained painful right arm and general body pains,his passenger had painful swollen left leg,back and chest pains.All passengers from the bus escaped unhurt.The first motor vehicle was extensively damaged,the second motor vehicle had front right bumper and fender damaged while the third vehicle had damaged rear right bumper and lights,” he said.

Mr Moola the body of the deceased is in Kabwe Central Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.