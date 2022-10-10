President Hakainde Hichilema has warned newly recruited civil servants declining to report in rural stations that Government will not hesitate to replace them with others waiting to be employed.

The President said Zambians in all parts of the country be it rural deserve to receive health and education services like those in urban areas.

Mr Hichilema noted with concern the high number of reported incidences were teachers and health workers deployed in rural areas are requesting to be redirected to institutions in urban areas.

He said lack of accommodation should not be given as an excuse for refusing to work in rural areas as Government was doing everything possible to improve housing for civil servants serving in rural communities.

The President has since announced Government intention to recruit extension officers under the Ministries of Agriculture and Livestock respectively with the directive that those to be recruited should serve where they are sent.

Meanwhile, President Hakainde Hichilema has committed to unifying the country in order to actualize the goals of the visionary leaders who fought for Zambia’s independence.

The President says his administration is determined to honouring the peace efforts of the fallen heroes who risked their lives meeting under the Samu Lya Moomba tree in Monze strategizing on delivering the country from colonial rule.

The President was speaking in Monze yesterday when he graced the Samu lya Moomba traditional ceremony of Tonga – Ila people of Chief Choongo in Southern province.

President Hichilema has since pledged to maintain the unifying spirit of the event which the country’s fore fathers recognized as a pre – requisite to national development.

The Head of State highlighted government’s commitment to implement projects aimed at bettering the lives of the Zambians as envisioned by the country’s freedom fighters.

Mr Hichilema has since assured the people of Monze that government will complete the construction of the Monze – Niko road whose works have stalled over the years.

And speaking earlier, Chief Choongo who spoke through a representative, appealed to government to consider constructing a university in Monze that will be biased towards livestock and agricultural trainings.

He said livestock farming is main economic activity for the people of Monze and Southern province as a whole hence the need to have a university in the region.

Meanwhile Southern Province Minister, Cornelius Mweetwa has commended President Hakainde Hichilema for becoming the first President to recognize the role Samu lya Moomba played in the country’s political history.

And Minister of Tourism, Ronald Sikumba said his ministry will continue marketing the ceremony domestically and internationally.