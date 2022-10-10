The Patriotic Front (PF) has announced the names of three candidates adopted for the fourthcoming council chairperson by elections in Mkushi, Mwense and Lusangazi Districts ahead of this week’s nominations.

PF Acting Secretary General Nickson said the Central Committee has adopted Mr. Mabvuto Nyirenda as the PF candidate for the Mkushi Council Chairperson by-election with Geofrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM) as campaign manager and he shall be deputised by Godfridah Sumaili, Sydney Mushanga and Billy Sichamba.

Mr. Chilangwa said the Central Committee has adopted Mr. Patrick Banda as the PF candidate for the Lusangazi Council Chairperson by-election.

Former Mines Minister Richard Musukwa has been appointed campaign manager in Lusangazi and shall be deputised by Elias Daka (Eliboma), Masauso Tembo (Kazungula) and Brenda Nyirenda.

Mr. Chilangwa added that the Central Committee has adopted Mr. Charles Mwelwa as the PF candidate for the Mwense Council Chairperson by-election.

Former PF Secretary General Davies Mwila has been appointed campaign manager and shall be deputised by Ronald Chitotela, David Mabumba and Jean Chisenga.

"The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has prescribed Friday 4th November, 2022 as the date on which to hold by-elections for three (3) Council Chairperson and 18 Ward Councillor by-elections," Mr. Chilangwa said.

"We are calling upon all our structures, members and sympathisers to fully campaign and support our candidates in the upcoming by-elections," he stated.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia has prescribed Friday, 4thNovember, 2022as the date on which to hold by-elections for three (3) additional Ward Councillor by-elections which will be held together with the 18 which were earlier announced.

The Councilor by elections will be in Mphomwa ward of Maambo Constituency in Mambwe district of Eastern Province, Chea ward in Senga Hill Constituency of Senga Hill district and Malaila Ward of Lunte Constituency of Lunte District of Northern Province.

The polls will take place from 06:00 hours to 18:00 hours. Nominations for the said by elections will be conducted on Thursday 13th October, 2022.

The three (3) Local Government vacancies have arisen due to a death and resignations of incumbent Councillors.

Meanwhile, the PF has ratified the appointment of Kitwe Mayor Mpasa Mwaya, Kasama Mayor Theresa Kolala and Kabwe Mayor Patrick Chishala as Members of the Central Committee (MCC) of the Patriotic Front.

Mr. Chilangwa said ratifications were done over the weekend when the Central Committee of the Patriotic Front met to deliberate on a number of issues of concern to the Party and the nation.

“The official opening of the meeting was graced by six opposition party presidents who encouraged the Patriotic Front to be resolved as the main opposition political party in the country and save the nation from the current crises the country is battling with, ranging from the high cost of living, rising youth unemployment, chronic lack of liquidity in the economy, the total break down of the rule of law, wanton abuse of state institutions by the ruling party, the deep moral decay that has given rise to cases of homosexuality, sodomy and a general rise in crimes as evidenced by the rising cases of serious crimes such as murder and abductions.The Central Committee made a number of resolutions which include but not limited to the following; Appointments.The Central Committee has ratified the appointments of the following individuals as Members of the Central Committee (MCC) of the Patriotic Front;a) Madam Mpasa MWAYA, Kitwe Mayor (b) Madam Theresa KOLALA, Kasama Mayor (c) Mr Patrick CHISHALA, Kabwe Mayor,” Mr. Chilangwa revealed.

Meanwhile, Ms. Mwaya is thrilled to be appointed PF Member of the Central Committee.

“What a humbling and pleasant appointment. Being appointed as MCC (Member of the Central Committee) of my party Patriotic Front alongside big sister Kasama Mayor MCC Theresa Kolala and big brother Kabwe Mayor , MCC Patrick Chishala, is indeed humbling.I am extremely grateful to the whole process and the leadership that saw it fit and ratified us.I look back at my first party elections in Natwange branch in Itimpi and where I got elected as it’s vice secretary women wing in 2014.The following year, I rose to position of Itimpi ward vice IPS main body and rested at position of women secretary at constituency level in Chimwemwe,” she said.

“In 2019, l participated and ran for Chairlady Constituency but the odds were against me and then tried at provincial level Copperbelt and went through as Vice Youth Secretary, a position I have held till this great appointment. There are indeed veterans still serving at different levels and I can only thank the Almighty God for allowing me to be appointed.I am thankful to the structures on the Copperbelt for the trust they bestowed on me to be at the Province and now representing them at National level.My God , this is huge. So help me God,” Ms. Mwaya said.