General News
ACC Arrest former Attorney General Likando Kalaluka for corruption, involving $17 million

The Anti- Corruption Commission has arrested former Attorney General Likando Kalaluka for corruption, involving US$17,958,150.00.

Mr. Kalaluka, aged 45, of house no. 28597/M State Lodge, has been charged with one (1) count of Conspiracy to Defraud the State, contrary to Section 313 of the Penal Code, Cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

Details are that on dates unknown but between 1st January 2019 and 31st January 2021, Mr. Kalaluka, jointly and whilst acting together with other persons, did conspire to defraud the Government of the Republic of Zambia, in the manner in which Honeybee Pharmacy, participated in the tender to supply and deliver 50,000 Health Centre Kits and was consequently awarded a contract for supply and delivery of 22, 500 Health Centre Kits valued at US$ 17,958,150.00.

Last week, the Commission arrested and jointly charged former Minister of Health Dr. Chitalu Chilufya, former Permanent Secretary for Administration at the Ministry of Health and three Honeybee Pharmacy directors for the same offence.

Mr. Kalaluka has been released on Bond and is scheduled to appear before court soon.

