9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, October 12, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

20 male Ethiopians apprehended in Choma for illegal entry

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
General News 20 male Ethiopians apprehended in Choma for illegal entry
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

A joint team of Immigration and Police officers in Choma district have apprehended 20 male Ethiopian for illegal entry.

Department of Immigration Public Relations Officer Namati Nshinka says the illegal immigrants aged between 15 and 35 were apprehended around Monze-Chisekesi area on Saturday 8th October 2022 between 07:30 and 13:30 hours.

ZANIS reports that Mr. Nshinka explained in a statement on Tuesday that this was after they ( the P.Is ) failed to produce documentation legalizing their entry into the country.

“The Monze Immigration Office has apprehended Twenty (20) male Ethiopians aged between 15 and 35 for illegal entry.

“ They were apprehended by a Joint Team of Immigration and Police Officers around the Monze-Chisekesi Area on Saturday 8th October 2022 between 07:00 and 13:30 hours after they failed to produce documentation legalizing their entry into Zambia,” said the Department spokesperson.

The apprehended Ethiopians were nabbed after a tip off from members of the community.

Prior to being apprehended the named nationals were wondering about possibly waiting for transport for their onward journey.

.

Meanwhile, the department has also taken a 34-year-old Zambian Taxi Driver of Choma into custody to assist with investigations after it was established that he had connived with the illegal immigrants.

In a related development, the Department of Immigration on 9th October, 2022 removed 43 Ethiopians via Kenneth Kaunda International Airport after paying Court fines for illegal entry and unlawful stay.

The latest removals brings the total number of Ethiopians removed from various Correctional Facilities since 8th September, 2022 to 344.

So far the number of persons of different nationalities removed by the Department of Immigration between 7th and 10th October, 2022 stands at 117.

“During this period, the Department apprehended Sixty-Eight (68) persons for various immigration offences, secured Twenty-Four (24) convictions and refused Eighteen (18) Foreign Nationals entry into Zambia.”

Previous articleGovernment reiterates its commitment towards children’s rights

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

20 male Ethiopians apprehended in Choma for illegal entry

A joint team of Immigration and Police officers in Choma district have apprehended 20 male Ethiopian for illegal entry. ...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

HH hosts 13 GBV survivours at State House

Headlines Chief Editor - 0
President Hakainde Hichilema and first lady Mutinta Hichilema yesterday afternoon hosted a private luncheon for the thirteen gender-based violence ( GBV ) survivors ...
Read more

597 killed in 8,919 road traffic accidents recorded Zambia during the third quarter of 2022

General News Chief Editor - 1
The Zambia Police Service has disclosed that 597 people were killed in 8,919 road traffic accidents recorded country wide during the third quarter of...
Read more

ACC Arrest former Attorney General Likando Kalaluka for corruption, involving $17 million

General News Chief Editor - 7
The Anti- Corruption Commission has arrested former Attorney General Likando Kalaluka for corruption, involving US$17,958,150.00. Mr. Kalaluka, aged 45, of house no. 28597/M State Lodge,...
Read more

ACC restricts SAVENDA bank account after CEO attempted to withdraw $3.4 million

General News Chief Editor - 3
The Anti-Corruption Commission has issued a Restriction Notice on one of the accounts for Savenda Systems Limited after an attempt by Chief Executive Officer...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.