A joint team of Immigration and Police officers in Choma district have apprehended 20 male Ethiopian for illegal entry.

Department of Immigration Public Relations Officer Namati Nshinka says the illegal immigrants aged between 15 and 35 were apprehended around Monze-Chisekesi area on Saturday 8th October 2022 between 07:30 and 13:30 hours.

ZANIS reports that Mr. Nshinka explained in a statement on Tuesday that this was after they ( the P.Is ) failed to produce documentation legalizing their entry into the country.

“The Monze Immigration Office has apprehended Twenty (20) male Ethiopians aged between 15 and 35 for illegal entry.

“ They were apprehended by a Joint Team of Immigration and Police Officers around the Monze-Chisekesi Area on Saturday 8th October 2022 between 07:00 and 13:30 hours after they failed to produce documentation legalizing their entry into Zambia,” said the Department spokesperson.

The apprehended Ethiopians were nabbed after a tip off from members of the community.

Prior to being apprehended the named nationals were wondering about possibly waiting for transport for their onward journey.

Meanwhile, the department has also taken a 34-year-old Zambian Taxi Driver of Choma into custody to assist with investigations after it was established that he had connived with the illegal immigrants.

In a related development, the Department of Immigration on 9th October, 2022 removed 43 Ethiopians via Kenneth Kaunda International Airport after paying Court fines for illegal entry and unlawful stay.

The latest removals brings the total number of Ethiopians removed from various Correctional Facilities since 8th September, 2022 to 344.

So far the number of persons of different nationalities removed by the Department of Immigration between 7th and 10th October, 2022 stands at 117.

“During this period, the Department apprehended Sixty-Eight (68) persons for various immigration offences, secured Twenty-Four (24) convictions and refused Eighteen (18) Foreign Nationals entry into Zambia.”