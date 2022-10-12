The Clergy in Nakonde District in Muchinga Province have called for reconciliation and unity among political leaders.

Holy Ghost Embassy Nakonde Regional Pastor, Sydney Isaac stated that the country can only develop if its leaders are living in harmony.

Mr Isaac, who was speaking in an interview with the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) in Nakonde today, said political stability plays an important role in enhancing good governance.

“For many years we have been talking about promoting national unity but we cannot promote national unity if there is nothing about dialogue and forgetting the past just like the Bible says two cannot walk together until they agree,” he said.

He implored authorities to shun away from using hate speech against their opponents stating that it hinders the effort to promote peace.

“How are we going to gather and seek the face of God whilst among us there are leaders, men and women that God has chosen to represent us, if we are not one,” he said.

Mr Isaac appealed to the general public to practice forgiveness if the development is to prosper in the country.

He added that leaders who fought the country need to be celebrated in order to honour the sacrifices they made to enable the growth of the country.

Mr Isaac pointed out that leaders should not dwell on the past but should instead focus on developmental projects.

“Each and every day we are hearing on radio and on Facebook that this political leader was talking about this political leader but by this time we need to understand that the most important thing is unity,” he said.