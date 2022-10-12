The Mongu Municipal Council in partnership with the Zambia National Building Society (ZNBS) will embark on a developmental project to construct housing units in Kasima area in the district.

And to ensure this development comes into effect, the Mongu Municipal Council and the Zambia National Building Society have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Speaking during the signing ceremony held at his office yesterday, Mongu Town Clerk Mr Oliver Muuka was delighted that the project would bring about development and reduce the deficit of housing units in the district.

Mr Muuka stated that the approach and model by the Zambia National Building Society was ideal in that it would allow for planning in terms of construction of roads, power connection and water reticulation.

“From a developmental point of view, this approach where the Council is starting from of building housing units on a bare piece of land give the Council an opportunity to plan the land with proper provisions of service such as water ratification and all other things unlike what we are struggling with in the sense that some of the areas we are trying to develop them, thus approach is ideal,” he explained

The Town Clerk explained that the agreement would give a perfect chance for the district to grow and attain a city status, and the Local Authority is therefore encouraged to engage other institutions as this will help the Council as a planning Authority to have decent structures and townships.

“This will give a perfect chance to grow the town, as the town is expanding in the direction where the Council has identified the land where the housing units will be built, which means that the township will grow and be able to attain the status of a city, as growth is one of the requirements needed in order to attain the city status,” he said

“For the Council, these housing units apart from providing a service to the occupants, it is an addition to the assets of the Council, the housing units will also add to our revenue base, and it is also an opportunity for both local contractors and the local people to gain employment,” Mr Muuka added

Mr Muuka mentioned that from a housing deficit point of view, the Municipal Council has a serious deficit of houses, this will have a serious impact on the people that are supposed to work and deliver services to the district.

“Some of the people that work from here have left families elsewhere, because of the serious lack of accommodation, so this will give us an opportunity to have an increased slot of housing,” he disclosed

Meanwhile, Zambia National Building Society Board Chairperson, Mr David Nama noted that the Bank was excited to be part of the solution for infrastructure development in Western Province adding that shelter was a critical ingredient to sustainability in any individual.

“Because we know we have had these teachers and medical personnel that were recently employed, hence, I believe that this is the right time for us to begin to work as we have capable management that will carry on this fundamental and important act,” Mr Nama said

Mr Nama disclosed that Zambia National Building Society had requested for land in order to embark on a housing project in Mongu district, and the Council availed approximately 400m by 250m land in Kasima area.

“The land was availed at no cost because the Bank would meet all costs for servicing including construction of all-weather access roads to the development site,” Mr Nama said

And Zambia National Building Society Managing Director, Mildred Mutesa signed the MoU on behalf of the Bank and the Town Clerk signed on behalf of the Local Authority.

Later after signing, the team proceeded to site in Kasima area where the Council officially handed over the piece of land to the Zambia National Building Society.