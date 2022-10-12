Government has called for increased investment in the tourism sector in Western Province and utilize the untapped potential to spur economic transformation.

Minister of Tourism Rodney Sikumba called on local and foreign investors to take advantage in areas such as hospitality, food, and tourist sites.

The call to encourage investors in the hospitality industry comes from the backdrop that most lodge owners in Mongu recently hiked accommodation rates to patrons of the expo.

Speaking at the ongoing Western Province Tourism, Trade and Investment Expo currently taking place in Mongu Town, Mr. Sikumba said the hiked room rates is a result of an accommodation deficit especially in Mongu causing lodge owners to hike room rates whenever there is a big event taking place.

The Minister has extended an olive branch to local and foreign would be investors in the tourism sector.

“Am extending an olive branch to would be investors in the tourism sector as there are a number of places which need investment in the sector,” he said.

Meanwhile, Western Province Minister Kapelwa Mbangweta says government intends to make tourist sites easily accessible in order to boost tourism.

Mr. Mbangweta said government to this effect is set to build a bridge across the Luanginga river to link Kalabo and Liuwa.

He also highlighted the need to promote the South-west tourism corridor which is aimed at encouraging tourists who visit the Victoria Falls to stay longer as well as visit tourist sites in the western side of the country.

Among these sites are the Simahala Game Sanctuary in Mwandi, the Sioma Falls, the Sioma- Ngwezi and the Liuwa National parks plus the Nayuma Museum in Limulunga.

He added that government is also planning to construct a cultural village in provincial capital.