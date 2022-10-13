9.5 C
Zambia and Angola Battle for U20 AFCON Qualification Spot

Zambia is one match away from qualifying for next year’s Under-20 Africa Cup in Egypt as they face Angola in the semifinals of the COSAFA Qualifier on Friday at Somhlolo Stadium in Eswatini.

The COSAFA Qualifiers finalists will qualify for the U20 AFCON Egypt 2023.

The Junior Chipolopolo and Angola face-off in the 15h30 kick off match.

Coach Chisi Mbewe has told his Zambian side to remain focused ahead of the Angola clash.

“Tomorrow’s game is a very important game for us. We know this is the game that is holding our key for us to qualify to the AFCON in Egypt. So it is a very important game for us,” Mbewe said.

“We just have to continue working hard, we just have to continue doing the right things we have been doing that have made us to win all the three games in our group if we are to qualify to the AFCON,” Mbewe said.

Zambia advanced to the semi-finals after winning Group A with nine points while Angola finishing as the group best runners-up with six points.

“Each game Zambia plays is a final. For us to advance to the next stage we need to score goals, we need to win. If we are to buy a ticket to Egypt we need to concentrate. We just need the be focused,” he said.

The first semifinal at lunchtime will see South Africa and Mozambique clash.

