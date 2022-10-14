The court in Kampala has set October 28 when it will deliver its judgment in a case in which former Uganda Airlines chief executive officer, Mr Cornwell Muleya is accused of disobedience of lawful orders in regard to the national carrier’s management.

The Zambian national appeared last week before Buganda Road Court Grade One Magistrate, Asuman Muhumuza to defend himself against charges of disobeying orders to appear at the Inspectorate of Government(IGG)’s office to record a statement in regards to corruption related charges at the airlines.

In his defence in the dock, Mr Muleya denied ever defying the IGG’s orders reasoning that he only received an email which was in his junk box sent by one G. Achana requiring him to report at the IGG’s office on June 1, 2022.

“However, it was not clear as it did not reveal the subject matter of why I was needed by the IGG,” he said.

Court further heard that the email also had an attachment requiring him to report at the IGG’s office with his passport.

“As a foreigner, I was scared as its authenticity was not clear. I asked my lawyers to do a follow-up on the same issue and to that effect, they (lawyers) wrote to the IGG on May 27 which was received on May 31 seeking to know why I was needed,” Mr Muleya told court.

“I asked my lawyers if they had gotten any feedback from the IGG’s office and they told me there was no response so, I decided to go on with my plans of travelling to South Africa and Dubai to attend some meetings which were between June 7 and 14,” he added.

Mr Muleya further told the court that before travelling, he received a phone call from someone requiring him to report at the IGG’s office but he told the person that he was travelling and would return to the country in two weeks.

Mr Muleya who had no other witnesses in court also told the magistrate that when he returned he fell sick and was consequently admitted for a few hours at Mulago National Referral Hospital.

He was then advised to rest for 10 days at his home.

He further told court that after a week he decided to go to a shopping mall in Kampala to get himself painkillers and this is where he was grabbed from his car by three people who said they had arrested him for disobeying lawful orders.

Prosecution closed its case with three witnesses from the IGG’s office.

They are Mr Gideon Abudum, Supervisor Special Investigations, Ms Loreen Akello and Mr Francis Kabera, the security manager Airtel.

Prosecution states that between May and June, 2022, Mr Muleya willfully and without reasonable justification or excuse refused to comply with an order of the IGG dated May 23 requiring his attendance to give evidence and produce documents to the IGG regarding to mismanagement of public funds, procurements and recruitment of staff at the Uganda Airlines under reference HQT/CO/561/2021.