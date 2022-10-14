The Drug Enforcement Agency says it has taken keen interest in the latest 2021 Auditor General’s report.

To this effect the Commission says that it will continue to collaborate with other law enforcement agencies such as the Anti-Corruption Commission and the office of the Auditor General in following up cases that border on its mandate highlighted in the 2021 report.

This is according to a press statement issued by DEC Deputy Public Relations Officer Delight Haangala on Friday.

Ms. Haangala explained that DEC will ensure that the cases are comprehensively investigated.

“The Commission will work together with the office of the Auditor General and the Anti- Corruption Commission (ACC) to ensure that criminal cases that border on the mandate of the Commission are thoroughly investigated , “she stated.

She has since advised that members of the public will be informed accordingly once the investigations are concluded.

The Auditor General’s Office in its audit of government payroll for the financial years ended 31st December 2017 to 2021 has revealed accounting related irregularities in amounts totaling over 2.6 billion kwacha.

Auditor General Dick Sichembe disclosed recently tthat over 9,800 ghost workers from 19 government ministries were paid K7.7 million between 2017 and 2021.