KCM spends over K5M to renovate Nchanga South Hospital OPD

Kongola Copper Mines Provisional Liquidator Celine Nair has recommissioned the Out-Patient Department (OPD) at the Nchanga South Hospital which has been renovated at a cost of K5.3 million.

The company has phased the rehabilitation of the entire hospital with phase one being the renovation of the OPD and installing it with new and modern features such as automatic-sensor-operated doors at the entrance and taps in the bathrooms, upgrading the pharmacy, emergency and records rooms and creation of the Brought-In-Dead (BID) section.

Ms. Nair who was the Guest of Honour at the event said KCM cares for its employees and the communities where the company operates hence the drive to undertake such projects that enhance the health of the people.

She also announced at the same function that the company has this year set aside over US$108,000 for the malaria fight that will include spraying of over 44,000 households in Chingola, Chililabombwe, Kitwe and Nampundwe between October and November.

And speaking at the same event, KCM acting Chief Executive Officer Enock Mponda said the KCM run Nchanga South Hospital is a key player in health service provision in Chingola and beyond, and for that reason, management will continue to support the hospital administration in every way possible to achieve their goals.

