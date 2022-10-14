The National Pensions and Scheme Authority-NAPSA says it has targeted to register about 250,000 workers in the informal sector in its 5 year Strategic Plan.

Speaking to Journalists during an outreach campaign at Lusaka’s Comesa market today, NAPSA Manager Extension of Coverage to the Informal Sector Kalaba Mwimba said his organisation has embarked on a robust and ambitious program to ensure that every Zambian working has a form of Social Protection.

Mr. Mwimba noted that over 70 percent of workers in the country are in the informal sector and lack Social Protection.

He said it is against this background that NAPSA has made a resolve that Social Protection should not only be a preserve of those in the formal sector but should also cover those in the informal sector such as farmers, bus drivers, taxi drivers, traders and domestic workers among others.

Mr. Mwimba disclosed that NAPSA has partnered with the Cross Boarder Traders Association to sensitive their members on the importance of registering for social security and how they can make their monthly contributions.

He further disclosed that this ambitious program will be extended to all corners of the country to ensure that everyone in the informal sector is registered for the Social Protection program.

And speaking on behalf of the traders, Cross Boarder Traders Association National Program Coordinator Tony Ng’uni said his organisation is delighted to partner with NAPSA and will ensure that all their members are registered for the social Protection program.