Alba Iulia
Friday, October 14, 2022
Sports
PRO'S HIT LIST UEFA WRAP: Emmanuel Banda Scores

Here is a wrap of Thursday’s Europa action in which Emmanuel Banda stole the spotlight.

=DENMARK
Midtjylland were in Holland for their UEFA Europa League tie where they drew 2-2 with Feyenoord in Rotterdam.
Midfielder Edward Chilufya came on in the 88th minute of the game.
Feyenoord and Midtjylland are first and second respectively in a tight Group F where all the sides plus Lazio and Sturm Graz are all tied on 5 points.

=SERBIA
Midfielder Kings Kangwa came on in the 26th minute of Red Star Belgrade’s 2-1 away loss in Hungary to Ferencvaros in Budapest.
Red Star Belgrade remains bottom of the UEFA Europa League Group H with 3 points from four games after losing to the leaders.


=BELGIUM
Emmanuel Banda scored Djurgarden’s third goal in the Swedish clubs’ 4-1 home win in Stockholm over Gent of Belgium.
Banda played the full 90 minutes.
It was Banda’s third Europa Conference League goal and seventh in all competition this season.
Djurgarden leads Group F with 10 points, Gent is third with 4 points, three points behind Norwegian club Molde.

=SCOTLAND
And on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League, striker Fashion Sakala played the opening 76 minutes of Rangers’ 7-1 home loss to Liverpool.
Rangers are bottom of Group A without a point after fourth successive defeats.

