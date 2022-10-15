Chief Justice Mumba Malila says the media is entitled to freely trend and report on public proceedings fairly in order to ensure fairness.

Dr Malila says the presence of interested observers, including the media, aims at keeping adjudicators, lawyers and court-room staff mindful of their responsibilities and actions to make them more accountable.

The Chief Justice, however stated that in an even the judiciary’s actions are unacceptable, the media is at liberty to offer factual and fair criticisms.

Dr Malila said this during an interactive media workshop held in Lusaka on Friday adding that constructive criticisms help the judiciary implement their objectives better.

“Criticism of the judiciary should be factual and fair. However, distractive criticism is discouraged,” he said.

Meanwhile, Justice Bubile Shonga said the media is obliged to protect the the judiciary through fair, credible and factual reporting.