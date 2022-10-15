9.5 C
HH removes the DPP from Office following recommendations from JCC

President Hakainde Hichilema has with immediate effect removed Lilian Siyuni from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions ( DPP ).

President Hichilema says the removal of Mrs. Siyuni follows recommendations contained in the report presented to him by the Judicial Complaints Commission ( JCC ).

He added that the removal of Mrs. Siyuni from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions is also in exercise of the powers vested in the President pursuant to articles 182 (3) 143 (b) and 143 (c) of the Constitution of Zambia.

And President Hichilema has since appointed Gilbert Hanford Phiri as Director of Public Prosecutions subject to ratification by the National Assembly.

The appointment of Mr. Phiri is in exercise of the powers vested in him pursuant to article 180 of the constitution of the country.

This is according to a statement issued to the media in Lusaka yesterday by Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya.

The embattled DPP has in recent times been embroiled in a number of judicial issues one of them being on entering nolles in all cases before her brought by either the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) or the Anti-Corruption Commission, where arrests were made without receiving instructions to arrest from her.

