HH to strip the former DPP the title of State counsel after her removal from office-Peter Sinkamba

Green Party leader Peter Sinkamba has said that the dismissal of Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Lilian Siyuni for contravention of the Constitution should be a lesson to all constitutional office holders that breach of the Constitution is a serious matter.

Mr. Sinkamba who has commended President Hakainde Hichilema for demonstrating leadership in the matter also feels the former DPP should be stripped off her title of state counsel because it is an insult to the republic to allow a person who has committed a very serious offence against the people of Zambia by willful contravention of the constitution to retain the honor of state counsel.

Mr. Sinkamba said that in this regard, his party will write the president and the chief justice to dishonour Mrs Siyuni the title of state counsel immediately.

Mr. Sinkamba has since congratulated Mr Gilbert Phiri for the appointment and hope that parliament ratifies the appointment and has advised him to learn lessons from Mrs. Siyuni.

On Friday, President Hakainde Hichilema removed Mrs Siyuni from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions ( DPP ).

President Hichilema said that the removal of Mrs. Siyuni followed recommendations contained in the report presented to him by the Judicial Complaints Commission ( JCC ).

He added that the removal of Mrs. Siyuni from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions is also in exercise of the powers vested in the President pursuant to articles 182 (3) 143 (b) and 143 (c) of the Constitution of Zambia.

And President Hichilema has since appointed Gilbert Hanford Phiri as Director of Public Prosecutions subject to ratification by the National Assembly.

The appointment of Mr. Phiri is in exercise of the powers vested in him pursuant to article 180 of the constitution of the country.

This is according to a statement issued to the media in Lusaka yesterday by Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya.

The embattled DPP has in recent times been embroiled in a number of judicial issues one of them being on entering nolles in all cases before her brought by either the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) or the Anti-Corruption Commission, where arrests were made without receiving instructions to arrest from her.

Previous articleZANACO clinch $50 million package for support to Small and Medium Enterprises in Zambia

