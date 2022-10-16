Health Minister Sylvia Masebo has directed provincial health directors in the country to ensure that clinics stop issuing prescriptions but refer cases to higher health facilities..

And Ms. Masebo has called for enhanced security in the management of drugs in health facilities as there are suspected cases of pilferage of medicine in some facilities.

ZANIS reports that Ms. Masebo says the instruction is with immediate effect and anyone who will defy it should stand ready for disciplinary action.

Ms. Masebo said after conducting impromptu visits to Chipokota , Mayamba, Kabushi, Lubuto, Main Masala and new Masala clinics in Ndola suspected to be linked in a scum involving clinics in the private sector.

She said some prescriptions being prescribed are not done in good faith and has warned that anybody that goes against the rules invites stiff actions.

And Ms. Masebo has bemoaned the abuse of social media by health some practitioners while on duty and that the trend should come to an end immediately.

And Provincial Health Director, Charles Mwinuna said the health facilities have an improved rate in the supply of essential drugs.

Dr. Mwinuna said on average most of the facilities are trending at between 65 and 60 percent and expressed optimism that with continued supply the facilities in the province will be somewhere at 80 percent.