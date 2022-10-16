9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, October 16, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Numba Takes Responsibility For Zesco’s CAF Confed Flop

By sports
55 views
0
Sports Numba Takes Responsibility For Zesco's CAF Confed Flop
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Outgoing Zesco United coach Mumamba Numba says he has taken responsibility over his team’s shocking elimination from the CAF Confederation Cup by South Africa’s little known club Royal AM.

Zesco, who were on bye in the first round, bowed out on away goals after a 1-1 aggregate result following a 1-1 home draw in Ndola at Levy Mwanawasa on Saturday in a second round final leg tie.

In a post match briefing, Numba said Zesco were let down by keeper Ian Otieno’s mistake that resulted in Royal AM’s equaliser.

The Kenyan International collected a back-pass from Samson Mkandawire and referee Oman Artan of Somalia gave the visitors the free kick.

Numba told journalists that Kenya international Otieno should not be crucified for the mistake he made.

“I think we just have to accept the fact that we have not progressed in this competition back to back,” Numba said.

“Like I said, as a coach I have to take responsibility because it is my job to make sure that the team perform and when the team fail to perform I have the take the responsibility,” he said.

Royal AM coach Abram Nteo said his club was pleased to eliminate Zesco United from the CAF competition.

It is unprecedented for Zesco who hold a Zambian record six group stage appearances who have never made back to back exits on the first hurdle.

Previous articleZesco United Fire Numba

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Numba Takes Responsibility For Zesco’s CAF Confed Flop

Outgoing Zesco United coach Mumamba Numba says he has taken responsibility over his team's shocking elimination from the CAF...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zesco United Fire Numba

Sports sports - 0
Zesco United have fired coach Mumamba Numba and his deputy Noel Mwandila just 24 hours after the team's shocking elimination from the CAF...
Read more

Shepolopolo Zambia Visit Colombia in Friendly

Sports sports - 0
Shepolopolo Zambia has secured a friendly against fellow 2023 Women’s World Cup finalist Colombia. Zambia will travel to Colombia this November to play two international...
Read more

Zesco United Booted out of CAF Confederation Cup

Sports sports - 1
Zesco United are out of continental football on the first hurdle for a second successive season following their elimination from the CAF Confederation Cup....
Read more

Zambia Qualify For U20 AFCON

Sports sports - 0
Zambia on Friday afternoon qualified to the Under-20 Africa Cup for the first time since 2017 after beating Angola on penalties in the 2022...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.