Outgoing Zesco United coach Mumamba Numba says he has taken responsibility over his team’s shocking elimination from the CAF Confederation Cup by South Africa’s little known club Royal AM.

Zesco, who were on bye in the first round, bowed out on away goals after a 1-1 aggregate result following a 1-1 home draw in Ndola at Levy Mwanawasa on Saturday in a second round final leg tie.

In a post match briefing, Numba said Zesco were let down by keeper Ian Otieno’s mistake that resulted in Royal AM’s equaliser.

The Kenyan International collected a back-pass from Samson Mkandawire and referee Oman Artan of Somalia gave the visitors the free kick.

Numba told journalists that Kenya international Otieno should not be crucified for the mistake he made.

“I think we just have to accept the fact that we have not progressed in this competition back to back,” Numba said.

“Like I said, as a coach I have to take responsibility because it is my job to make sure that the team perform and when the team fail to perform I have the take the responsibility,” he said.

Royal AM coach Abram Nteo said his club was pleased to eliminate Zesco United from the CAF competition.

It is unprecedented for Zesco who hold a Zambian record six group stage appearances who have never made back to back exits on the first hurdle.