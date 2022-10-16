Two Indian businessmen have been robbed of K335,903 at gunpoint by armed robbers in the Mwaiseni shopping area of Chingola on the Copperbelt Province.

Copperbelt Police Commanding Officer Sharon Zulu has confirmed that Patel Harash and Jay Patel were attacked by three men armed with an AK47 riffle and a pistol as they closed their shop at Mwaiseni around 18:00 hours on Friday.

Ms. Zulu said Harash Patel was ordered to drop the bag which contained some money as one of the criminals fired a gunshot, picked the bag and later jumped into a white Toyota Mark X Reg No BAV 2041 and sped off.

She said some members of the public were later joined by police to chase the robbers but were unsuccessful.

Police have since opened a docket of Aggravated Robbery and investigations have been launched.

“Aggravated robbery,reported at Chingola Central Police Station, occurred on 14/10/22 at 1800hrs at Decent Distributors Wholesale at Mwaiseni Chingola in which male Jay Patel an Indian national aged 35 of Hse/No 13 ZSIC Flats Town Center Chingola , bussinessman reported to Chingola Central Police on 14/10/22 at 1845hrs that him and his colleague a male Harash Patel were attacked by three criminals who were armed with an Ak47 rifle and a Pistol and robbed him of his money amounting to K335,903.00,” she said.

“Brief facts of the matter are that, the reporter and his business partner MalePatel Harash knocked off at 1800hrs, as they were securing the shop they were attacked by three (03 ) men who were armed with an Ak47 riffle and a pistol. Male Harash Patel was ordered to drop the bag which contained some money. Then one of the criminals fired a gunshot and picked the bag and later jumped into a white Toyota Mark X Reg No BAV 2041 and sped off from the scene, immediately the complaint shouted for help and members of the public chased after the vehicle whilst throwing stones at the car, which resulted into damaging the windscreen. Nonetheless the criminals managed to escape,” Ms. Zulu narrated.

She said the robbers later lost control of their vehicle which hit into a pavement.

Ms. Zulu revealed that the criminals abandoned their damaged vehicle and hijacked a Toyota Rav 4 Reg No BCV 4172ZM which was coming from Kitwe.

She added that criminals fired two gun shots and dragged the driver of Rove 4 out of his vehicle and all the three (03) criminals jumped into the said vehicle and sped off heading towards Kitwe.

Police found the abandoned white Toyota Mark X and upon searching it found one Revolver Serial Number FTR/52, Make Enfield, eight revolver ammunition, itel small mobile phone, one round of live ammunition of an AK 47 riffle and a black military knife (bionatte).

“Police were informed and they too gave a chase due to excessive speed, the criminals lost control of the vehicle and went to hit into the pavement causing the front and rear tyres damaged. The criminals then abandoned the vehicle and stopped a Toyota Rav 4 Reg No BCV 4172ZM black in colour which was coming from Kitwe being driven by M/Douglas White of Riverside Chingola other details not yet known. Criminals fired two gun shots and dragged the driver of Rove 4 out of his vehicle and all the three (03) criminals jumped into the said vehicle and sped off heading towards Kitwe. Police found the abandoned white Toyota Mark X and upon searching it, and the following items were found

A docket of Aggravated Robbery was opened and investigations launched .The abandoned m/v is parked at Chingola Central Police Station at part of evidence to the case,” Ms. Zulu said.